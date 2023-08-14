Laying The Groundwork: 910th ESC Annual Training 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894110" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Alaska Army National Guard Horizontal Construction Engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company utilize various heavy equipment to level a field as part of their annual training near Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 13-16, 2023. Horizontal Construction Engineers operate heavy construction equipment like bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, cranes, excavators, and road graders to help pave the way for their fellow Soldiers and to make room for construction projects (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth LaCount)