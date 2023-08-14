Alaska Army National Guard Horizontal Construction Engineer Soldiers assigned to the 910th Engineer Support Company utilize various heavy equipment to level a field as part of their annual training near Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Aug. 13-16, 2023. Horizontal Construction Engineers operate heavy construction equipment like bulldozers, tractors, backhoes, cranes, excavators, and road graders to help pave the way for their fellow Soldiers and to make room for construction projects (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 19:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894110
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-SR689-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109832627
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|AK, US
|Hometown:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Hometown:
|PALMER, AK, US
|Hometown:
|WASILLA, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Laying The Groundwork: 910th ESC Annual Training 2023, by SGT Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT