    2023 Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge Medical Lanes

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Calvin Reimold 

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    Expert Soldier Badge candidates are tasked with completing ten medical lanes, which require candidates to perform medical tasks such as assessing and caring for eye wounds, care under fire, treating head injuries, control bleeding, treating abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treating hear casualties. The candidates must successfully complete all ten tasks and only have one no go for the day. Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempting to earn the Expert Soldier Badge must successfully complete various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. Successfully completing these tasks, Soldiers will earn the Expert Soldier Badge.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 19:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894108
    VIRIN: 230816-A-SZ193-7472
    Filename: DOD_109832618
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge Medical Lanes, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    medical
    training
    fort McCoy
    ESB
    Expert Soldier Badge

