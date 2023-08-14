Expert Soldier Badge candidates are tasked with completing ten medical lanes, which require candidates to perform medical tasks such as assessing and caring for eye wounds, care under fire, treating head injuries, control bleeding, treating abdominal and spinal cord injuries and treating hear casualties. The candidates must successfully complete all ten tasks and only have one no go for the day. Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempting to earn the Expert Soldier Badge must successfully complete various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. Successfully completing these tasks, Soldiers will earn the Expert Soldier Badge.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 19:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894108
|VIRIN:
|230816-A-SZ193-7472
|Filename:
|DOD_109832618
|Length:
|00:02:38
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge Medical Lanes, by Calvin Reimold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT