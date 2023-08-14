2023 Army Reserve Expert Soldier Badge Weapon System Lanes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Expert Soldier Badge candidates are tasked with completing ten weapon system lanes, which require candidates to perform weapon related tasks such as load and unload, correct malfunctions, and a functions check. The candidates must successfully complete all ten tasks and only have one no go for the day. Weapon systems shown in this video include: M26 modular accessory shotgun, AT4, M240B machine gun, M17 pistol, M249 squad automatic weapon and M2 machine gun. Soldiers from all three U.S. Army components, reserve, national guard and active, attempting to earn the Expert Soldier Badge must successfully complete various physical and mental tasks such as: an expert physical fitness assessment, day and night land navigation, Soldier tasks including weapons, medical and patrol procedures, and finally a ruck march. Successfully completing these tasks, Soldiers will earn the Expert Soldier Badge.