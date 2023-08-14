63rd CBRN Co. conducts CBRN training

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear(CBRN) Specialist from 63rd CBRN Co. conduct sensitive site assessment and exploitation training during Operation Lethal Eagle III Aug. 15, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.
Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
|08.15.2023
|08.16.2023 20:17
|B-Roll
|894106
|230815-A-HT963-7041
|DOD_109832615
|00:04:59
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|1
|1
