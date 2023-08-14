Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    63rd CBRN Co. conducts CBRN training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Spc. Zachery Blevins 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear(CBRN) Specialist from 63rd CBRN Co. conduct sensitive site assessment and exploitation training during Operation Lethal Eagle III Aug. 15, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.
    Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 20:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894106
    VIRIN: 230815-A-HT963-7041
    Filename: DOD_109832615
    Length: 00:04:59
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd CBRN Co. conducts CBRN training, by SPC Zachery Blevins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Lethal Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT