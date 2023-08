63rd CBRN Co. conducts CBRN training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear(CBRN) Specialist from 63rd CBRN Co. conduct sensitive site assessment and exploitation training during Operation Lethal Eagle III Aug. 15, 2023, Fort Campbell, Ky.

Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.