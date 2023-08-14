101 Critical Days of Summer - Fire Safety

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The animation shows basic safety tips about how to prevent fires from burning out of control, and preventing wildfires. This motion graphic was created on May 15, 2023, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s initiative to encourage Marines to make safe decisions during fire related activities. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Alicia Childs)