The animation shows basic safety tips about how to prevent fires from burning out of control, and preventing wildfires. This motion graphic was created on May 15, 2023, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s initiative to encourage Marines to make safe decisions during fire related activities. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Alicia Childs)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 18:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894092
|VIRIN:
|230515-M-BI633-1001
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_109832541
|Length:
|00:01:25
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 101 Critical Days of Summer - Fire Safety, by LCpl Alicia Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
