Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    101 Critical Days of Summer - Fire Safety

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alicia Childs 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    The animation shows basic safety tips about how to prevent fires from burning out of control, and preventing wildfires. This motion graphic was created on May 15, 2023, at Communication Strategy and Operations, Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton. The animation is a product in support of Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton’s initiative to encourage Marines to make safe decisions during fire related activities. (U.S. Marine Corps motion graphic created by LCpl. Alicia Childs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 18:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894092
    VIRIN: 230515-M-BI633-1001
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_109832541
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 101 Critical Days of Summer - Fire Safety, by LCpl Alicia Childs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire
    fire safety
    101 days of summer
    wildfire season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT