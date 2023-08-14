Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Air Dominance Center's New Hangar Takes Flight!

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    The Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, also known as the Air Dominance Center, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new fifth-generation fighter aircraft hangar August 16, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. The $24-million dollar military project will be used by military members across the Department of Defense to train the warfighters of tomorrow, today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894081
    VIRIN: 230816-Z-PJ280-2001
    Filename: DOD_109832349
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    F-35
    Georgia Air National Guard
    Fifth Generation Fighter
    New Hangar
    Air Dominance Center

