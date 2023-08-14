Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Air Dominance Center's New Hangar Takes Flight!

The Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, also known as the Air Dominance Center, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new fifth-generation fighter aircraft hangar August 16, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. The $24-million dollar military project will be used by military members across the Department of Defense to train the warfighters of tomorrow, today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)
