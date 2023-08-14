Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Air Dominance Center's New Hangar Takes Flight!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Savannah Combat Readiness Training Center, also known as the Air Dominance Center, hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for their brand new fifth-generation fighter aircraft hangar August 16, 2023 at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Georgia. The $24-million dollar military project will be used by military members across the Department of Defense to train the warfighters of tomorrow, today. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Caila Arahood)