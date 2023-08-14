Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    91st ARS Refuels A-10C Aircraft Over Georgia

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 91st Air Refueling Squadron refuels A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft assigned to the 74th Fighter Squadron, Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, over Georgia, Aug. 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Joshua Hastings)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894080
    VIRIN: 230816-F-TE518-1001
    Filename: DOD_109832336
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    Department of Defense
    Georgia
    A-10
    warthog
    KC-135
    Air Force

