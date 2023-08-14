B-roll for the United States Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., over the course of Cadet Summer Training 2023. This includes footage from: Land Navigation Practical Exam, Forest Hills Climbing Complex, Situational Training Exercise, Team Development Course, Battle, March, and Shoot training, and Mill Creek Individual Movement Techniques Course. All footage shot by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office Intern.
|08.03.2023
|08.16.2023 16:34
|B-Roll
|894077
|230803-O-MN346-7506
|DOD_109832325
|00:04:54
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|3
|3
This work, USACC Cadet Summer Training 2023, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
