Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USACC Cadet Summer Training 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Video by USACC PAO 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    B-roll for the United States Army Cadet Command, Fort Knox, Ky., over the course of Cadet Summer Training 2023. This includes footage from: Land Navigation Practical Exam, Forest Hills Climbing Complex, Situational Training Exercise, Team Development Course, Battle, March, and Shoot training, and Mill Creek Individual Movement Techniques Course. All footage shot by Madelyn Guinn, Ball State University, CST Public Affairs Office Intern.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894077
    VIRIN: 230803-O-MN346-7506
    Filename: DOD_109832325
    Length: 00:04:54
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACC Cadet Summer Training 2023, by USACC PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CST
    Army ROTC
    Cadet Summer Training
    ArmyROTC
    CST2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT