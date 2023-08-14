video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



President Biden delivers remarks on the anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act - a key part of Bidenomics that is Investing in America, reducing costs for hardworking families, making the tax code fairer, and the biggest investment in climate action in history.

The White House