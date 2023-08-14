MHSRS 2023 Awards Ceremony

Individual and Team awards were given out at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium annual conference in Orlando, Florida.
Research colleagues from Ukraine were recognized at the start of the ceremony.
Awards were given to:
Dr. Rachel Markwald and the CREW research team
Rudolph Rull and the Millennium Cohort Research Study
Mr. Richard Branson, University of Cinncinnati
Dr. Thomas Davis, Uniformed Services University
The Broadspectrum Snakebite Antidote Team
Dr. Steven Wilson, Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Adite Ginhe and the SAVE02 Research Team, University of Colorado
