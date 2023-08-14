Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS 2023 Awards Ceremony

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Individual and Team awards were given out at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium annual conference in Orlando, Florida.

    Research colleagues from Ukraine were recognized at the start of the ceremony.

    Awards were given to:
    Dr. Rachel Markwald and the CREW research team
    Rudolph Rull and the Millennium Cohort Research Study
    Mr. Richard Branson, University of Cinncinnati
    Dr. Thomas Davis, Uniformed Services University
    The Broadspectrum Snakebite Antidote Team
    Dr. Steven Wilson, Cleveland Clinic
    Dr. Adite Ginhe and the SAVE02 Research Team, University of Colorado

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 16:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894073
    VIRIN: 230814-O-XH734-5419
    Filename: DOD_109832197
    Length: 00:18:31
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

