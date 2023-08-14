MHSRS 2023 Awards Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/894073" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Individual and Team awards were given out at the 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium annual conference in Orlando, Florida.



Research colleagues from Ukraine were recognized at the start of the ceremony.



Awards were given to:

Dr. Rachel Markwald and the CREW research team

Rudolph Rull and the Millennium Cohort Research Study

Mr. Richard Branson, University of Cinncinnati

Dr. Thomas Davis, Uniformed Services University

The Broadspectrum Snakebite Antidote Team

Dr. Steven Wilson, Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Adite Ginhe and the SAVE02 Research Team, University of Colorado