Fort Stewart Soldiers, along with leadership from 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, participated in the Sgt. First Class Paul Ray Memorial Workout at Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Ga., August 15, 2023. The event featured a functional fitness workout that is very similar to the one featured in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition during a public event at Forsyth Park Savannah, Ga. Sept. 30th. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Ford)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 15:02
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|894065
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-PA175-1301
|Filename:
|DOD_109831932
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Paul R. Smith Memorial Workout, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
