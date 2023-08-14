Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Paul R. Smith Memorial Workout

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. Michael Udejiofor 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Fort Stewart Soldiers, along with leadership from 3rd Infantry Division and XVIII Airborne Corps, participated in the Sgt. First Class Paul Ray Memorial Workout at Donovan Field, Fort Stewart, Ga., August 15, 2023. The event featured a functional fitness workout that is very similar to the one featured in the U.S. Army Best Squad Competition during a public event at Forsyth Park Savannah, Ga. Sept. 30th. (U.S. Army Video by Sgt. Anthony Ford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 15:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894065
    VIRIN: 230815-A-PA175-1301
    Filename: DOD_109831932
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Paul R. Smith Memorial Workout, by SGT Michael Udejiofor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Corps
    3rd ID
    Best Squad
    XVIII Airborne
    2ABCT

