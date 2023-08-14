Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base Public Affairs

    The Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department demonstrated to 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership how a fire behaves from the initial spark to until it is extinguished, and how their firefighters manage and control the burn in a live fire training Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Grand Forks AFB’s fire emergency services has specialized teams and a multitude of capabilities, including high-angle and low-angle rescue, confined space, automobile extraction and a hazardous material response team with technical-level responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 14:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894056
    VIRIN: 230811-F-JP913-1001
    Filename: DOD_109831857
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    319 RW
    Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department
    GFAFBFD

