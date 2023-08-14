319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department demonstrated to 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership how a fire behaves from the initial spark to until it is extinguished, and how their firefighters manage and control the burn in a live fire training Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Grand Forks AFB’s fire emergency services has specialized teams and a multitude of capabilities, including high-angle and low-angle rescue, confined space, automobile extraction and a hazardous material response team with technical-level responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)