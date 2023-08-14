The Grand Forks Air Force Base Fire Department demonstrated to 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership how a fire behaves from the initial spark to until it is extinguished, and how their firefighters manage and control the burn in a live fire training Aug. 11, 2023, at Grand Forks Air Force Base, North Dakota. Grand Forks AFB’s fire emergency services has specialized teams and a multitude of capabilities, including high-angle and low-angle rescue, confined space, automobile extraction and a hazardous material response team with technical-level responders. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Roxanne Belovarac)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 14:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US
This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing leadership experience live fire training, by SrA Roxanne Belovarac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
