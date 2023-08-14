U.S. Air Force firefighters, 127th Wing, 110th Wing and 180th Fighter Wing, and Latvian Air Force firefighters, conduct controlled structure burn during Northern Strike 23, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug 14, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Oposnow)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 14:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894054
|VIRIN:
|230814-Z-RF868-1010
|Filename:
|DOD_109831845
|Length:
|00:03:26
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Air National Guard; Latvian Firefighters Train at NS23, by Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
