    U.S. Air National Guard; Latvian Firefighters Train at NS23

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Nicholas Oposnow 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force firefighters, 127th Wing, 110th Wing and 180th Fighter Wing, and Latvian Air Force firefighters, conduct controlled structure burn during Northern Strike 23, Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, Aug 14, 2023. Exercise Northern Strike 2023 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Oposnow)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 14:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894054
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-RF868-1010
    Filename: DOD_109831845
    Length: 00:03:26
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Air National Guard; Latvian Firefighters Train at NS23, by Nicholas Oposnow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Alpena CRTC
    structure burn
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23
    Latvian Air Force firefighters

