    Dropping Trees from the Sky: Pittsburgh District Delivers Fish Reefs on Ohio River

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District used a helicopter to lift 29 trees bundles and concrete blocks to create a new fish habitat in a water basin on the Ohio River. A wide range of freshwater species live in the Ohio River including various types of shiners, catfish, carp, herring, bass, walleye and more. The brush bundles will help juvenile fish by providing cover and places to hide from larger predator fish.

    The fish reefs will mitigate impact caused by construction planned in the coming years at three locks and dams nearby. The construction of the three new locks is part of the Upper Ohio Navigation Project, a multi-billion-dollar project that will benefit inland navigation. The district will remove the auxiliary chambers at the Montgomery, Dashields and Emsworth locks and dams, replacing them with larger navigation chambers.

    (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 14:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894049
    VIRIN: 230816-A-TI382-1001
    Filename: DOD_109831766
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dropping Trees from the Sky: Pittsburgh District Delivers Fish Reefs on Ohio River, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Ohio River
    Montgomery
    Pittsburgh District
    Fish Habitat
    Fish Reefs

