    Medical transport Drones at Northern Strike B-Roll Package (3 of 3)

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-roll package of medical delivery drone testing at Rogers City, Michigan, on Aug 10, 2023.Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 14:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894047
    VIRIN: 230815-Z-MD293-1001
    Filename: DOD_109831738
    Length: 00:07:27
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Medical transport Drones at Northern Strike B-Roll Package (3 of 3), by SSgt Sean Moriarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    National Guard
    Innovation
    KJJADIC
    Northern Strike 23
    NS23

