Medical transport Drones at Northern Strike B-Roll Package (3 of 3)

B-roll package of medical delivery drone testing at Rogers City, Michigan, on Aug 10, 2023.Exercise NS23 is a premier reserve component training event that integrates both U.S. and partner nation readiness training to build interoperability and strengthen partnerships in an all-domain environment. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sean Moriarty)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 14:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894047
|VIRIN:
|230815-Z-MD293-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109831738
|Length:
|00:07:27
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
