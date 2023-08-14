Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MHSRS 2023 Keynote: Ret. Maj Gen Paul Friedrichs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez introduces the MHSRS Keynote speaker, Retired Major General Paul Friedrichs, Director of the White House Office of Pandemic Preparedness and Response Policy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 894029
    VIRIN: 230814-O-XH734-6519
    Filename: DOD_109831696
    Length: 00:21:17
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2023 Keynote: Ret. Maj Gen Paul Friedrichs, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paul Friedrichs
    Dr. Martinez
    MHSRS 2023
    OPPR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT