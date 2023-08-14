Video footage from the first day of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) Conference in Orlando, Florida on August 14, 2023.
Footage includes Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Captain Dennis Faix, Captain Franca Jones and other speakers at this year's conference. There is footage of presentations, audience members, and the awards ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 13:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894028
|VIRIN:
|230814-O-XH734-4002
|Filename:
|DOD_109831644
|Length:
|00:11:53
|Location:
|KISSIMMEE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS 2023 Conference - Day 1 BROLL Package, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
