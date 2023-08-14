Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS 2023 Conference - Day 1 BROLL Package

    KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    Video footage from the first day of the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) Conference in Orlando, Florida on August 14, 2023.

    Footage includes Dr. Lester Martinez-Lopez, Captain Dennis Faix, Captain Franca Jones and other speakers at this year's conference. There is footage of presentations, audience members, and the awards ceremony.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 13:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894028
    VIRIN: 230814-O-XH734-4002
    Filename: DOD_109831644
    Length: 00:11:53
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MHSRS 2023 Conference - Day 1 BROLL Package, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MHSRS 2023

