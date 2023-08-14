Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Behind the the Triad Pine View Campground

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2023

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger checks out all the activities available at Pine View Campground with Recreation Assistants Skylar Pierce and Skye Audiss. Skylar and COL Messenger play a round of miniature golf and test their paddle board skills at the lake. Skye gives the garrison commander a tour of one Eastside Cabin and a new Destination Trailer available for rent. COL Messenger ends his day taking a hiking trail to the see Trout Falls.
    Pine View Campground on Fort McCoy is open to the public. Stay with us year round in a cabin. Discover the outdoors and scenic Fort McCoy. Campsites are available May - November. Pine View offers all the conveniences in a clean, pleasant campground.
    https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground
    (U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:51
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 894023
    VIRIN: 230807-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109831138
    Length: 00:04:21
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Fort McCoy
    DFMWR
    Pine View Campground
    Behind the Triad

