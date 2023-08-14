In this episode of Behind the Triad, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Colonel Stephen Messenger checks out all the activities available at Pine View Campground with Recreation Assistants Skylar Pierce and Skye Audiss. Skylar and COL Messenger play a round of miniature golf and test their paddle board skills at the lake. Skye gives the garrison commander a tour of one Eastside Cabin and a new Destination Trailer available for rent. COL Messenger ends his day taking a hiking trail to the see Trout Falls.
Pine View Campground on Fort McCoy is open to the public. Stay with us year round in a cabin. Discover the outdoors and scenic Fort McCoy. Campsites are available May - November. Pine View offers all the conveniences in a clean, pleasant campground.
https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/pine-view-campground
(U.S. Army video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy MVI)
This work, Behind the the Triad Pine View Campground, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
