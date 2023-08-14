The AFN Eagle has escaped! Not worry, he's just giving away free movie tickets. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 10:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|894020
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-LJ797-5526
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109831078
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Giving Away Free Stuff - Ep. 1, by SFC Alexander Henninger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT