    Giving Away Free Stuff - Ep. 1

    ITALY

    08.15.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger  

    AFN Vicenza

    The AFN Eagle has escaped! Not worry, he's just giving away free movie tickets. (video by U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Alexander Henninger)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:24
    Location: IT

    AFN
    American Forces Network
    Eagle
    AFN Vicenza

