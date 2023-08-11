In this month’s episode of Corps Connection, St. Paul District recently performed modifications to its Pool 2 wing dam in Hastings Minnesota. The Jacksonville District takes us to Puerto Rico where they are working on several projects in the U.S. territory, and our Engineering Research and Development Center’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory is looking into advanced manufacturing technology to develop new material systems for use in both civil and military applications.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 14:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|894019
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-OI229-8679
|Filename:
|DOD_109831058
|Length:
|00:11:26
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corps Connection S3 Ep11 August 2023, by Patrick Bloodgood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
