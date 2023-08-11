Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Corps Connection S3 Ep11 August 2023

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this month’s episode of Corps Connection, St. Paul District recently performed modifications to its Pool 2 wing dam in Hastings Minnesota. The Jacksonville District takes us to Puerto Rico where they are working on several projects in the U.S. territory, and our Engineering Research and Development Center’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory is looking into advanced manufacturing technology to develop new material systems for use in both civil and military applications.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 14:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894019
    VIRIN: 230814-A-OI229-8679
    Filename: DOD_109831058
    Length: 00:11:26
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico
    Minnesota
    USACE
    Research and Development
    Civil Works

