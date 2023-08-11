Corps Connection S3 Ep11 August 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this month’s episode of Corps Connection, St. Paul District recently performed modifications to its Pool 2 wing dam in Hastings Minnesota. The Jacksonville District takes us to Puerto Rico where they are working on several projects in the U.S. territory, and our Engineering Research and Development Center’s Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory is looking into advanced manufacturing technology to develop new material systems for use in both civil and military applications.