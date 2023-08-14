AFN Europe Report: August 11, 2023

On this AFN Europe Report: On August 9th, U.S. Army soldiers with NATO allies conducted a live-fire weapons qualifications for the M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle in Lithuania. In support of the DOD's Atlantic Resolve land efforts, the 4th Infantry Division allocates approximately 7,000 soldiers across Europe at any given time. This enables the U.S. to enhance defense, increase readiness and support NATO. Members of the U.S. Air Force, British Royal Air Force and NATO allies recently conducted a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise spanning three bases in the United Kingdom. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, which provides the logistics community an opportunity to evaluate combat readiness, base support plan adequacy, as well as tactics, techniques and procedures.
