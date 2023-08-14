Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report: August 11, 2023

    GERMANY

    08.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this AFN Europe Report: On August 9th, U.S. Army soldiers with NATO allies conducted a live-fire weapons qualifications for the M2A3 Bradley fighting vehicle in Lithuania. In support of the DOD's Atlantic Resolve land efforts, the 4th Infantry Division allocates approximately 7,000 soldiers across Europe at any given time. This enables the U.S. to enhance defense, increase readiness and support NATO. Members of the U.S. Air Force, British Royal Air Force and NATO allies recently conducted a Combat Ammunition Production Exercise spanning three bases in the United Kingdom. CAPEX is a non-rated, non-aircraft, mass, live-munitions production exercise in support of air tasking orders, which provides the logistics community an opportunity to evaluate combat readiness, base support plan adequacy, as well as tactics, techniques and procedures.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 09:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 894016
    VIRIN: 230811-F-AV821-1192
    Filename: DOD_109830961
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    TAGS

    AFN Europe

