Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts 2023 TIME Conference

The Massachusetts Air National Guard hosted Technical Sergeants from several Air National Guard units throughout Northeast and members of the Paraguayan Armed Forces at the Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen (TIME) Workshop at the Hanscom Air Force Base Conference Center, Massachusetts, Aug. 7 to 11, 2023. Attendees were guided by several Chief Master Sergeants and subject matter experts about how to develop their leadership skills. Discussions were led on topics such as empowerment, total force fitness, generational leadership, emotional intelligence and innovation. (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)