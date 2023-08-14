Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts 2023 TIME Conference

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The Massachusetts Air National Guard hosted Technical Sergeants from several Air National Guard units throughout Northeast and members of the Paraguayan Armed Forces at the Technical Sergeants Involved and Mentoring Enlisted Airmen (TIME) Workshop at the Hanscom Air Force Base Conference Center, Massachusetts, Aug. 7 to 11, 2023. Attendees were guided by several Chief Master Sergeants and subject matter experts about how to develop their leadership skills. Discussions were led on topics such as empowerment, total force fitness, generational leadership, emotional intelligence and innovation. (Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Julia Ahaesy)

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 08:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894014
    VIRIN: 230809-F-TS442-9485
    Filename: DOD_109830958
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 

    This work, Massachusetts Air National Guard hosts 2023 TIME Conference, by A1C Julia Ahaesy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    joint
    Air National Guard
    conference
    leadership
    Air Force
    Technical Sergeant

