    Purple Heart Day 5K (1080p with graphics)

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    08.05.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Ryan Hines, Purple Heart recipient, speaks about Purple Heart Day at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 5, 2023. The Purple Heart is the United States' oldest military decoration. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Norman D. Enriquez)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 09:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 894011
    VIRIN: 230805-F-VM922-1002
    Filename: DOD_109830947
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Purple Heart Day 5K (1080p with graphics), by A1C Norman Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Purple Heart
    AFN
    Ramstein Air Base
    86 AW
    Purple Heart Day

