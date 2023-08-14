Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-2 Spirt Departs for Bomber Task Force 23-4

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Aug. 12, 2023. BTF missions are designed to provide assurance to allies while deterring adversaries, and giving Airmen interoperable training to enhance their skills for real world events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 894004
    VIRIN: 230812-F-DG885-1001
    Filename: DOD_109830859
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    This work, B-2 Spirt Departs for Bomber Task Force 23-4, by SrA Devan Halstead, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    Whiteman AFB
    Partnership
    509th Bomb Wing
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

