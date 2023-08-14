B-2 Spirt Departs for Bomber Task Force 23-4

U.S. Air Force B-2 Spirit takes off for a Bomber Task Force mission, at Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., Aug. 12, 2023. BTF missions are designed to provide assurance to allies while deterring adversaries, and giving Airmen interoperable training to enhance their skills for real world events. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Devan Halstead)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|894004
|VIRIN:
|230812-F-DG885-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830859
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
