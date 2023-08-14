American rapper Chingy tours the Pacific

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chingy, an American rapper, is radio interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 11, 2023. Chingy partnered with Armed Forces Entertainment to perform free concerts for military service members, their families and installation community members. Humphreys was just one stop of many military installations Chingy visited across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)