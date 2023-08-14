Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    American rapper Chingy tours the Pacific

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince 

    AFN Humphreys

    Chingy, an American rapper, is radio interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 11, 2023. Chingy partnered with Armed Forces Entertainment to perform free concerts for military service members, their families and installation community members. Humphreys was just one stop of many military installations Chingy visited across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 02:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893993
    VIRIN: 230811-F-KF582-1002
    Filename: DOD_109830490
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American rapper Chingy tours the Pacific, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USAG Camp Humphreys

    TAGS

    AFE
    Camp Humphreys
    Chingy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT