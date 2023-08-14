Chingy, an American rapper, is radio interviewed by U.S. Army Sgt. Amanda McLean, a broadcaster assigned to American Forces Network Humphreys, on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 11, 2023. Chingy partnered with Armed Forces Entertainment to perform free concerts for military service members, their families and installation community members. Humphreys was just one stop of many military installations Chingy visited across the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ryan Prince)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 02:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893993
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-KF582-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109830490
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American rapper Chingy tours the Pacific, by SrA Ryan Prince, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
