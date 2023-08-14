Soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment conduct an airmobile operation in support of Battle Group Eagle’s armoured battle run. The soldiers will raid a known enemy mortar position to enable Battle Group Eagle to maintain momentum in their advance. (U.S.Army video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 10:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893986
|VIRIN:
|230714-A-XO186-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109830381
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|TOWNSVILLE, AU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Australian soldiers conduct air mobile operations in support of a combined arms live fire exercise, by SGT Oniel McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
