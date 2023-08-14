Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australian soldiers conduct air mobile operations in support of a combined arms live fire exercise

    TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA

    08.13.2023

    Video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald 

    1st Armored Division

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, 3rd Battalion, Royal Australian Regiment conduct an airmobile operation in support of Battle Group Eagle’s armoured battle run. The soldiers will raid a known enemy mortar position to enable Battle Group Eagle to maintain momentum in their advance. (U.S.Army video by Sgt. Oniel McDonald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 10:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893986
    VIRIN: 230714-A-XO186-1003
    Filename: DOD_109830381
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, AU 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Australian soldiers conduct air mobile operations in support of a combined arms live fire exercise, by SGT Oniel McDonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1AD
    Australia
    1st Armored Division
    TalismanSabre23

