KMEP 23.3 Bilateral Mortar Range B-Roll

U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines participate in a bilateral mortar training during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the trust, proficiency, and combined combat readiness of the ROK-U.S. forces. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)