    KMEP 23.3 Bilateral Mortar Range B-Roll

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.03.2023

    Video by Cpl. Noah Masog 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines participate in a bilateral mortar training during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 28, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the trust, proficiency, and combined combat readiness of the ROK-U.S. forces. 3d Battalion, 5th Marines is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 03:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893979
    VIRIN: 230803-M-EE367-1001
    Filename: DOD_109830344
    Length: 00:03:28
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMEP 23.3 Bilateral Mortar Range B-Roll, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    5th Marines
    Marines
    ready
    lethal
    ROK Marines
    3D MARDIV
    KMEP 23.3

