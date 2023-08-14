U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines execute multiple shooting drills at combat marksmanship program training during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 31, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. The Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2023 03:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893976
|VIRIN:
|230802-M-EE367-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830321
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, KMEP 23.3 Bilateral Combat Marksmanship Program Range B-Roll, by Cpl Noah Masog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
