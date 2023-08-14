KMEP 23.3 Bilateral Combat Marksmanship Program Range B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Republic of Korea Marines execute multiple shooting drills at combat marksmanship program training during Korea Marine Exercise Program 23.3 in the Republic of Korea, July 31, 2023. KMEP is conducted routinely to maintain the interoperability, proficiency, and combined capabilities of the ROK-U.S. forces. The Marines with 3d Battalion, 5th Marines are forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Noah Masog)