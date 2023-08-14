346th TADC Hooah Video

U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company and the U.S. Air Force 412th Operations Support Squadron, conduct heavy equipment and personnel drop onto Patricia drop zone, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on July 25, 2023. Using the T-11 and RA-360 parachutes, the 346th TADC train to jump out of planes to gain firsthand experience and proficiency in parachute operations. Experiencing the jump enhances their ability to support airborne units and missions with the utmost expertise and confidence. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 22:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893974
|VIRIN:
|230725-A-YF238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830319
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|JOLON, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BELL, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US
|Hometown:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
