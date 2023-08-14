Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    346th TADC Hooah Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOLON, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2023

    Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company and the U.S. Air Force 412th Operations Support Squadron, conduct heavy equipment and personnel drop onto Patricia drop zone, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on July 25, 2023. Using the T-11 and RA-360 parachutes, the 346th TADC train to jump out of planes to gain firsthand experience and proficiency in parachute operations. Experiencing the jump enhances their ability to support airborne units and missions with the utmost expertise and confidence. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:45
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893974
    VIRIN: 230725-A-YF238-1001
    Filename: DOD_109830319
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: JOLON, CA, US 
    Hometown: BELL, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ALAMITOS RESERVE CENTER AND AIR STATION, CA, US
    Hometown: LOS ANGELES, CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 346th TADC Hooah Video, by SPC Brandon Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Paratrooper
    Riggers
    63rd Readiness Division
    346th TADC
    MissionCommandSupportGroup
    222nndBOD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT