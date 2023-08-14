346th TADC Hooah Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Parachute Riggers, assigned to the 346th Theater Aerial Delivery Company and the U.S. Air Force 412th Operations Support Squadron, conduct heavy equipment and personnel drop onto Patricia drop zone, at Fort Hunter Liggett, Calif., on July 25, 2023. Using the T-11 and RA-360 parachutes, the 346th TADC train to jump out of planes to gain firsthand experience and proficiency in parachute operations. Experiencing the jump enhances their ability to support airborne units and missions with the utmost expertise and confidence. (U.S. Army Reserve Video by Spc. Brandon Hernandez)