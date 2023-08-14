Interview with COL Marcus Hunter 03

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



After taking command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Col. Marcus Hunter took a moment to introduce himself and answer a few questions about his first impression of the garrison, his command philosophy, and others.



This is the three of seven clips. All of them can currently be seen on the Command Channel. We hope you enjoyed getting to #MeetTheGarrisonCommander!