Comic artist Bob Layton visits Camp Humphreys

Bob Layton, a comic book artist, partners with the United Service Organizations to visit military service members on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 2, 2023. Layton was a critical contributor of the comic book hero known as Iron Man as the character known and portrayed in current representation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)
08.02.2023
08.16.2023
|Package
|893964
|230802-F-IE037-1001
|DOD_109830293
|00:01:00
KR
|0
|0
