    Comic artist Bob Layton visits Camp Humphreys

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.02.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz 

    AFN Humphreys

    Bob Layton, a comic book artist, partners with the United Service Organizations to visit military service members on Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, Aug. 2, 2023. Layton was a critical contributor of the comic book hero known as Iron Man as the character known and portrayed in current representation. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Cameron Schultz)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.16.2023 01:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893964
    VIRIN: 230802-F-IE037-1001
    Filename: DOD_109830293
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    USO
    Iron Man
    comic
    Humphreys
    Camp Humphreys
    comic book

