Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bravo Troop 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron conducts Live fire Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT LAKEHURST-DIX-MCGUIRE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2022

    Video by Pfc. Seth Cohen 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers from the Bravo Troop 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron conducts live fire training exercises as part of a weekend drill at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey on June 21 2022. U.S. Army Cavalry Scouts act as the eyes and ears on the field, gathering information about enemy positions, vehicles, weapons, and activity. (National Guard Video by Spc. Seth Cohen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2022
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 21:58
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 893961
    VIRIN: 081623-A-AA072-1001
    Filename: DOD_109830280
    Length: 00:03:10
    Location: FORT LAKEHURST-DIX-MCGUIRE, NJ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Troop 1-102nd Cavalry Squadron conducts Live fire Training, by PFC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    40 mm Mk 19 Grenade Launcher (Mk 64 Mounting)

    TAGS

    Convoy
    Cavalry Scout
    Live Fire
    Infantry
    Mk19 Grenade Launcher

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT