    Interview with COL Marcus Hunter 07

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.15.2023

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    After taking command of U.S. Army Garrison Japan, Col. Marcus Hunter took a moment to introduce himself and answer a few questions about his first impression of the garrison, his command philosophy, and others.

    This is the last of seven clips. All of them can currently be seen on the Command Channel. We hope you enjoyed getting to #MeetTheGarrisonCommander!

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 22:28
    Category: Interviews
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Interview with COL Marcus Hunter 07, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

