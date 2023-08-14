Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Sushi Rollers!

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.10.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    230816-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 16, 2023) - Members of the Sushi Rollers, a roller derby team based in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), shine a spotlight on their love the sport and roller derby community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 20:44
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Sports
    Japan
    Roller Derby
    CFAY
    Sushi Rollers

