230816-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (August 16, 2023) - Members of the Sushi Rollers, a roller derby team based in Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), shine a spotlight on their love the sport and roller derby community. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 20:44
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|893953
|VIRIN:
|230816-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109830165
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, The Sushi Rollers!, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
