    Charlie Battery, 3-320th Gun Raid

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Caleb Pautz 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Charlie Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Filed Artillery Regiment conducts gun raid as a part of Operation Lethal Eagle III.
    Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build soldier and unit lethality within the world’s premier air-assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 19:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893947
    VIRIN: 230814-A-CN472-1002
    Filename: DOD_109830101
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Charlie Battery, 3-320th Gun Raid, by SGT Caleb Pautz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lethal Eagle
    OLE 3

