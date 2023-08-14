Yokota's Samurai Fitness Center is selected as region 2 finalist and is competing for best fitness center across the Air Force
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 19:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893941
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-RG587-2998
|Filename:
|DOD_109830078
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota Gym Competes for Air Force Level Award, by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT