    Speaker gives presentation during Fort McCoy's 2023's observance of Women's Equality Day, Part II

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                               

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, gives a presentation Aug. 15, 2023, during the Fort McCoy Women's Equality Day event at Fort McCoy, Wis. Czarnecki talked about the history of the day and why it's significant, the importance of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, reflected on her own Army career, and more. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 18:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893937
    VIRIN: 230815-A-OK556-6803
    Filename: DOD_109829983
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy
    Women’s Equality Day 2023
    NCO Academy Fort McCoy

