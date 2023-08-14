Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, gives a presentation Aug. 15, 2023, during the Fort McCoy Women's Equality Day event at Fort McCoy, Wis. Czarnecki talked about the history of the day and why it's significant, the importance of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, reflected on her own Army career, and more. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 17:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893928
|VIRIN:
|230815-A-OK556-5613
|Filename:
|DOD_109829869
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Speaker gives presentation during Fort McCoy's 2023's observance of Women's Equality Day, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
