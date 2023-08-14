Speaker gives presentation during Fort McCoy's 2023's observance of Women's Equality Day, Part I

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Command Sgt. Maj. Deanna Czarnecki, commandant of the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer Academy, gives a presentation Aug. 15, 2023, during the Fort McCoy Women's Equality Day event at Fort McCoy, Wis. Czarnecki talked about the history of the day and why it's significant, the importance of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, reflected on her own Army career, and more. The event, organized by Equal Opportunity Advisor Master Sgt. Ana Guzman with the Fort McCoy Garrison Equal Opportunity Office, recognizes the day the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution was passed on Aug. 26, 1920, giving women the right to vote. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)