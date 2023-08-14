Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Commitment to Addressing the Climate Crisis

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris, joined by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, will deliver remarks highlighting the Biden-Harris administration’s continued commitment to addressing the climate crisis with the urgency it demands while building a clean energy economy that creates good-paying jobs.

    Seattle, WA

    Location: US

    VPOTUS
    Vice President Harris
    Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm

