    Hanscom contracted housing inspections update

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Mark Herlihy 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, Hanscom installation command chief, and LauraLee Morris, Hanscom Resident Advocate, discuss the third-party contracted housing inspections scheduled in September throughout base housing.

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 15:22
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:02:34
