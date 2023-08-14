Fentanyl seizure processing at the San Ysidro Port of Entry on July 22 & 25, 2017.
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 14:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893911
|VIRIN:
|170725-H-VJ018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109829425
|Length:
|00:04:10
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Fentanyl Seizures San Ysidro Port of Entry, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT