    Future Soldier Preparatory Course (FSPC) First Year Anniversary

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Interviews and statistics of Soldiers who have attended the Fitness and Academic Track of the Army's FSPC designed to help prospective Soldiers overcome physical and academic barriers to service and meet or exceed the Army’s enlistment standards.

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 14:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893910
    VIRIN: 230808-D-RB344-3696
    Filename: DOD_109829397
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course (FSPC) First Year Anniversary, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TRADOC
    CIMT
    FSPC
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course
    Center of Initial Military Training

