Interviews and statistics of Soldiers who have attended the Fitness and Academic Track of the Army's FSPC designed to help prospective Soldiers overcome physical and academic barriers to service and meet or exceed the Army’s enlistment standards.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 14:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893910
|VIRIN:
|230808-D-RB344-3696
|Filename:
|DOD_109829397
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course (FSPC) First Year Anniversary, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT