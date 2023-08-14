Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Outstanding Airmen of The Year: 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Treven Cannon 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Airmen in each enlisted category are selected as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023, recognizing them for their superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893901
    VIRIN: 230801-Z-KT184-1001
    PIN: 230
    Filename: DOD_109829276
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: TN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Outstanding Airmen of The Year: 2023, by TSgt Treven Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NGB
    ANG
    USAF
    ANGRC
    OAY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT