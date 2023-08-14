Outstanding Airmen of The Year: 2023

Airmen in each enlisted category are selected as the Outstanding Airmen of the Year for 2023, recognizing them for their superior leadership, job performance, community involvement, and personal achievements.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 15:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893901
|VIRIN:
|230801-Z-KT184-1001
|PIN:
|230
|Filename:
|DOD_109829276
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|TN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
