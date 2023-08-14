Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPECIAL REACTION TEAM TRAINING

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Video by Jonathan Wright 

    Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany

    The special reaction team at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany recently traveled to the Arena Training Facility in Blakely, Georgia for a training session.

    The purpose of this event was to strengthen skills, team building and operations planning. The SRT is a group of highly trained, specially equipped Marine police officers who deploy for tactical operations that involve armed-active violence situations, dignitary protection and escorts and other incidents requiring specialized weapons, tactics or equipment.

    #semperfi

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 13:42
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893888
    VIRIN: 230802-M-FX029-1223
    Filename: DOD_109828938
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    #semperfi #mclba #srt

