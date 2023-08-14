SPECIAL REACTION TEAM TRAINING

The special reaction team at Marine Corps Logistics Base Albany recently traveled to the Arena Training Facility in Blakely, Georgia for a training session.
The purpose of this event was to strengthen skills, team building and operations planning. The SRT is a group of highly trained, specially equipped Marine police officers who deploy for tactical operations that involve armed-active violence situations, dignitary protection and escorts and other incidents requiring specialized weapons, tactics or equipment.
