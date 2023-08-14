U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a physical fitness event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, August 8, 2023. The training is intended to introduce recruits to the motor skills necessary to accelerate, decelerate, change direction, and re accelerate the body. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 11:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893884
|VIRIN:
|230808-M-HE928-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109828905
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, India Company 4x400, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
