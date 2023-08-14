Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, conduct a physical fitness event at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, August 8, 2023. The training is intended to introduce recruits to the motor skills necessary to accelerate, decelerate, change direction, and re accelerate the body. (U.S Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Francisco Angel)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893884
    VIRIN: 230808-M-HE928-1001
    Filename: DOD_109828905
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    This work, India Company 4x400, by LCpl Francisco Angel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Boot Camp
    Marines
    Recruit Training

