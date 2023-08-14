Why Releasable Basemap Tiles

The Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) is the Army's next-generation webmap. It is a global, multiscale webmap with the look and feel of traditional military maps. This video highlights five reasons why soldiers should use RBT for their mapping applications.
