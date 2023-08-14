Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why Releasable Basemap Tiles

    ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Douglas Caldwell 

    U.S. Army Geospatial Center

    The Releasable Basemap Tiles (RBT) is the Army's next-generation webmap. It is a global, multiscale webmap with the look and feel of traditional military maps. This video highlights five reasons why soldiers should use RBT for their mapping applications.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:14
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 893883
    VIRIN: 230815-A-JU052-1001
    Filename: DOD_109828890
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ALEXANDRIA, VA, US 

    RBT
    Releasable Basemap Tiles
    webmap

