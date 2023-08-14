TSAE support for Exercise Agile Spirit 23

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of Expeditionary Training Support Division, Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) out of Grafenwoehr, Germany, prepare their equipment prior to the beginning of Exercise Agile Spirit 23 at the Vaziani Training Area near Tbilisi, Georgia, Aug. 10, 2023. Agile Spirit is a multilateral training exercise co-led by the Georgian Defense Forces and U.S. Army Europe and Africa designed to promote unit cohesion and interoperability. 7th Army Training Command's Training Support Activity Europe (TSAE) Expeditionary Training Support Division (ETSD) provides the logistics, set-up, and operations of realistic ranges and combat training scenarios to meet U.S. and NATO forces’ training requirements in support of Agile Spirit. Routinely deploying its personnel and equipment throughout Europe and Africa, TSAE ETSD’s contributions and oversight ensures training accuracy, safety, discipline, and readiness, preparing participating units for any challenge that lies ahead. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)