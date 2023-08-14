Around the Expeditionary Center, 87th LRS

Multi Capable Airmen are the key to Rapid Global Mobility, so the 87th Logistic Readiness Squadron created the Cross Utilization Training Course for Airmen to build knowledge and proficiency across different Air Force career fields.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 11:03
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893877
|VIRIN:
|230815-F-MA925-1584
|Filename:
|DOD_109828857
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
