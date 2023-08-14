Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Expeditionary Center, 87th LRS

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by Kevin Strong 

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center Public Affairs

    Multi Capable Airmen are the key to Rapid Global Mobility, so the 87th Logistic Readiness Squadron created the Cross Utilization Training Course for Airmen to build knowledge and proficiency across different Air Force career fields.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 11:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893877
    VIRIN: 230815-F-MA925-1584
    Filename: DOD_109828857
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Expeditionary Center, 87th LRS, by Kevin Strong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF EC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT