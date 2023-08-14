Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Keesler News 14 August 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MS, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Jonathan Carter 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Col Chad Gemeinhardt, 81 MSG/CC, and CMSgt Ron Oudean, 81 MSG/SEL, discuss Dragon University awarding the first Dragon U Warrior as well the Student Personnel Center. They also preview this week's base clean up effort and the 81 TRG quarterly drill down.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 10:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 893872
    VIRIN: 230815-F-PI774-4413
    Filename: DOD_109828738
    Length: 00:03:13
    Location: MS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Keesler News 14 August 2023, by Jonathan Carter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    81 TRW
    81 MSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT