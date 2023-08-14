Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFDP 1-1, Mission Command

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Video by James Self 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Highlights from Air Force Doctrine Publication 1-1, Mission Command
    https://www.doctrine.af.mil

    Music Credits:
    'Goliath' by Scott Buckley - released under CC-BY 4.0. www.scottbuckley.com.au

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 10:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893871
    VIRIN: 230815-D-AI772-8604
    Filename: DOD_109828703
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFDP 1-1, Mission Command, by James Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USAFDoctrine #MissionCommand

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT